HOUSING: Hope it’s in keeping

I was delighted to read that the former Whisky Bends pub in Whitley Bay is to be developed into houses, (News Guardian, April 4).

It will, I hope, continue the seafront regeneration.

The developer stated that there is a need for luxury, high end development and it will be in keeping with the local area.

I hope that this is the case, unlike the previous developments at the former High Point Hotel and Alletsa Ballroom sites. These remain largely unsold, partly I think because of their appearance.

One looks like a Travel Lodge hotel and the other more like an office block than housing.

Alan Embleton

Whitley Bay