Hundreds of jobs available at event

Hundreds of roles are to be on offer at a North Tyneside jobs fair.

The Cobalt Jobs Fair, organised by North Tyneside Council in partnership with Cobalt Park and sponsored by Accenture, is being held on Thursday, October 18, from 11am to 3pm.

Now in its fourth year, the recruitment fair will showcase hundreds of opportunities in a wide range of industries, including IT, finance, sales, customer service and public sector.

Full-time, part-time, apprenticeship, training and graduate opportunities will be on offer as well as entry-level to senior positions.

Dozens of businesses, large and small, and various other organisations specialising in all sorts of areas will be attending, including Accenture, Perfect Image, EE, Utilitywise, Cobalt Hospital, Santander, Northumbria Police, and North Tyneside Council’s Fostering Service.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “Each year the Cobalt Jobs Fair gets bigger and bigger and more and more successful.

“This year promises to be another roaring success with hundreds of opportunities on offer for everyone, no matter what your background.”

For more, visit http://cobaltpark.co.uk/careers

Last year’s event was a massive success as 1,200 jobseekers turned out and one graduate to benefit was Adam Parker, where the 22-year-old met representatives from IT firm Perfect Image.

A couple of months later he saw a job advert on the firm’s website and he immediately applied.

Adam, from Washington, said: “I used all the material they gave me at the jobs fair to help me write my CV specifically for this position and the rest of the application process.

“Since then I have managed to get a job here and I’m now a graduate developer and have been for the last six or seven months.

“I’m really glad that I’m here and don’t want to leave any time soon because the environment and people are great.”

Adam is now urging other jobseekers to go along to this year’s Cobalt Jobs Fair.

Lynn Cramman, Business Development Manager for Cobalt Park, said: “The jobs fair is now into its fourth year due to the success of previous events in partnership with North Tyneside Council and the prestigious companies based at Cobalt Park.

“The onsite management team are dedicated to helping our occupiers recruit and retain the right staff. We host hundreds of events each year and offer a free discount card, which is testament to the work the onsite team carries out to make Cobalt a vibrant place to work.”