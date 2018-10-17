Hundreds of seasonal jobs created

Hundreds of jobs are being created in the run up to Christmas at a north east contact centre.

Echo-U is creating 200 full-time and part-time jobs as it gears up for a surge in demand on behalf of its courier client, DPD.

Successful candidates will work across all customer contact departments and will be responsible for managing customer enquiries over the phone, email, app and social media channels.

Echo-U’s Newcastle seasonal positions are available now. Anyone interested should visit www.echo-u.co.uk/careers