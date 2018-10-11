Hundreds show interest in contracts with North Tyneside Council

Hundreds of skilled professionals have shown interest in joining North Tyneside Council’s books.

From April 1 next year, construction, housing repairs and maintenance services – currently delivered by Kier North Tyneside – will return to the direct management of the council.

The local authority held a series of information events for suppliers and sub-contractors interested in joining its books and having access to regular work.

Almost 360 people came along and they included plumbers, joiners, electricians, plasterers, painters, roofers and more – and businesses providing such services. As well as those who supply electrical, plumbing and building materials.

Coun Steve Cox, cabinet member for Housing, said: “I am delighted there’s been such a huge interest in these events from local businesses and tradespeople – the council is committed to making sure that whenever we subcontract work, they have the opportunity to bid for it.

“We want to ensure it is on longer term arrangements, too, giving them the chance to grow and thrive. This is why it is encouraging that so many local people attended the sessions.”

Various tender packages will be advertised from this month and next, to start from April 2019 when the council’s contract with Kier comes to an end.

Contracts will range in value so there will be opportunities for self-employed, sole traders and local businesses, as well as other contracts for larger, national businesses.

Sub-contractors will work alongside almost 400 staff who are being transferred from Kier North Tyneside to the council.

The sessions were held at The Parks Sports Centre, North Shields, and speakers included representatives from the North East Purchasing Organisation (NEPO) and North Tyneside Council. The events were supported by North Tyneside Business Forum.

For more information about tendering for work, see www.nepo.org.uk.