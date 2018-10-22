Hundreds turn out to honour Admiral Lord Collingwood

Hundreds of people raised a glass to honour the vital role of an historial figures.

Dignitaries, guests and members of the public took part in the annual Trafalgar Day ‘Toast the Admiral’ event last Sunday.

The event commemorates Trafalgar Day and honours the achievements of the North East’s own Admiral Lord Collingwood in the battle.

It was the ninth year that North Tyneside Council had hosted the event at Collingwood Monument, overlooking the mouth of the River Tyne.

Commander Graeme Deighton RNR, the Commanding Officer for HMS Calliope in Newcastle, delivered this year’s address.

Coun Tommy Mulvenna, council chairman, said: “Trafalgar Day raises awareness of the achievements of our very own Admiral Collingwood and his place in the nation’s history.”