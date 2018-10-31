Improving tap water quality in North Tyneside

Work to improve tap water supplies is getting under way this week in North Tyneside.

Northumbrian Water is investing £3m to clean around nine kilometres of water mains in and around North Tyneside, Newcastle and Gateshead.

As part of the project, work will be carried out at a number of different locations in Great Lime Road from November until June.

The work will begin on the A189 at Salters Lane on Thursday, where there will be one lane closed on the southbound carriageway, next to the BT call handling centre, until November 9.

Following that, short sections of lane will be closed as the work moves along Great Lime Road over the next seven months, starting at the Whitley Road end and progressing towards Southgate.

It is being carried out by Northumbrian Water’s supply partners, MMB, and customers will be provided with updates as the work progresses.

Project manager Graeme Ridley said: “Over time, sediment can build up on the inside of our pipes. While the sediment is harmless, it’s really important that we clean these sections of pipe to make sure that our customers continue to receive excellent tap water quality well into the future.

“We appreciate that this is a busy road and it will likely cause some disruption to our customers, but we will continue to work very closely with North Tyneside Council throughout and will do everything we can to complete it as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience in advance and will make sure people have plenty of information and are kept updated as work progresses in the area.”

Northumbrian Water will be using high pressure water jetting to clean the pipes, and in some areas, will be abandoning disused sections of old pipes.

The project will improve tap water quality for around 500,000 customers.

To find out more about the work, customers can visit the Tyneside Water Main Cleaning page at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk