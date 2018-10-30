Inaugural ukulele festival to be held

A three-day music festival will take place in North Tyneside for the first time next month.

The North Tyneside Ukulele Festival will see players visit the coast to enjoy live music, workshops and more between Friday, November 9, and Sunday, November 11.

The festival will launch on the Friday at Spanish City and will feature three bands, a big strum along with 250 ukulele players performing together, followed by an open mic session.

Saturday will see a packed programme of entertainment from 10am until 11pm, with events taking place at Cullercoats Crescent Club and workshops at Rockcliffe First School.

The festival will close on the Sunday with music at Tynemouth Station Market before a final performance at a special First World War Commemoration event outside of Spanish City.

Sarah Timney, organiser, said: “We are so excited to host the first event of its kind in the borough.

“People can participate in some exciting workshops at various venues along our lovely coastline or enjoy performances from local artists as well as some very talented local schoolchildren.”

Tickets cost £15 and include entry to all events across the three days. All workshops are ticketed separately.

To book, search for North Tyneside Ukulele Festival on Eventbrite.co.uk.

For further information visit www.bayukefestival.wordpress.com

The festival is organised by Bay Uke with support from Brian Debnam Associates, Green Beans Market and North Tyneside Council.

Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the festival – it’s sure to be a brilliant weekend – and I know many people will be looking forward to it.”