Inquiries continue in search for missing ferry passenger

Northumbria Police are aware of a report that a man has gone missing on a DFDS ferry travelling between Amsterdam and North Shields.

The passenger, Terrence Murphy, aged 67, from Melbourne, Australia, was travelling on board the ferry but did not depart the vessel upon arrival in North Shields.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace Terrence and establish the circumstances around his disappearance.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are carrying out enquiries to locate him and are asking for the public’s help.

He is described as being white, 5ft 7in, medium build and with medium length grey hair.

His next of kin have been contacted and police are now asking Terrence, or anyone with any information, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 413 08/03/18.