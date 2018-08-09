Inspectors are full of praise for Whitley Bay care home

A Whitley Bay care home has been rated Good by inspectors.

Rosemount Care Home impressed inspectors from the Care Quality Commission, who rated it good against all the core inspection themes of being safe, caring, providing effective care, being responsive to needs and well-led.

Inspectors said people living in the home, run by Four Seasons Health Care, felt safe and were looked after by a team who were kind and caring and considerate.

The inspectors saw positive interactions between staff and the people in their care.

Residents and their relatives commented favourably about the care provided, adding they were consulted as much as possible.

Marjorie Condacos, regional managing director for Four Seasons Health Care, said: “Such a positive inspection can only be achieved by an enthusiastic team supporting each other for the benefit of residents.”

“I am very proud of their hard work and dedication.

“The comments by residents and their relatives let us know the team is so well appreciated.”

The inspection also found people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

Residents were complimentary about the catering and food provided, with a choice of meals to meet each person’s individual dietary and nutritional requirements while the cook showed an excellent understanding of people’s dietary needs.

The residents enjoyed a programme of activities and entertainments arranged by a dedicated activities coordinator.

Relatives are welcomed at almost any reasonable time, which helps residents to maintain contact with those closest to them.