INVESTMENT: Keep up the maintenance

Some time ago, I wrote to your letters page expressing my pleasure at seeing what a great job everyone had done in making Whitley Bay promenade a pleasure to look at and walk along again after waiting so long for it to become a reality.

My only concern was that the council, after increasing and allocating so much of our council tax money for this project, would keep this face-lift maintained and not let it fall into the same state of disrepair as its predecessor, thus making it a total waste of time and our money.

Well, the first signs of decay are already beginning to emerge on a previous project the council undertook, which at the time included photo shoots of the then Mayor and everyone else involved.

The project in question was the re-paving and redesign of the area in front of the Dome on the seafront that was carried out a few years ago.

On a number of occasions, I have cycled through the circular focal point area, where there are flush-fitting lights in the paving stones arranged in a large circle. The majority of these have been missing for some time and cause a great risk of somebody breaking their ankle in the remaining void in the ground.

The council seems to think that once a project is complete and it can pat itself on the back, it can sit back and leave things to fall into disrepair.

What is the point of spending money if you’re not going to maintain anything? False economy, if you ask me.

Andy Potts

Whitley Bay