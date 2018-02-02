Items still sought for annual fund-raising book fair

Donations are still being sought for an annual book fair.

Whitley Bay Scouts are still appealing for good quality books, jigsaws, DVDs and CDs for their sale at the District Scout Headquarters, Quarry Centre, Marden Park, Broadway, Cullercoats, from February 13 to 18.

It will be open from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday; 11am to 3pm Sunday, and 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday and Thursday. Anyone unable to drop off donations can ring 0191 252 3265 for collection.

A Scout spokesman said: “We are grateful to everyone who has donated books so far.”

“We are still able to receive more so that we can make it a bumper sale.

“This year we have continued to have a drop-off day every Thursday where donations of books can be dropped off at the Quarry Centre between 2pm and 4pm, and 7pm and 8.30pm, and this has proved very successful and will continue until the week of the sale.”