Job creation is key to borough

Creating new jobs and training opportunities is a key part of making North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit.

That’s why I’ve been so pleased to see so much work taking place in the last few months to offer a range of employment opportunities to our residents.

In September, the council welcomed 26 new apprentices to the organisation.

These young people are now working in our parks and gardens, in bereavement services, in housing, at our children’s centres, in our sport and leisure facilities and as business administrators throughout the council.

I wish them the best of luck and thank them for the work they will be doing to deliver great services to our residents.

The Cobalt Jobs Fair is returning for a fourth year later this month to showcase hundreds of new jobs in North Tyneside.

The fair will offer full-time, part-time, apprenticeship, training and graduate roles in a wide range of sectors including IT, finance, sales, customer service and public sector.

Last year, over 1,200 jobseekers attended the event to find new roles or training opportunities.

If you’re interested in a new role at Cobalt Business Park, please visit the fair on Thursday, October 18, between 11am and 3pm at Cobalt 23 building.

It gives me great pleasure to know that more people in North Tyneside are able to access permanent employment opportunities, and that we can provide such skilled and varied jobs right on our doorstep.