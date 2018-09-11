Jobs fair to showcase hundreds of opportunities

Hundreds of jobs are to be showcased at an event tomorrow (Wednesday).

Recruit Silverlink is hosting a jobs fair on Wednesday between 10am and 2pm in the Odeon Cinema Foyer at Silverlink Shopping Park, the first fair of its kind to be held at the park.

The free event will bring employers, job-seekers and employment support services together under one roof.

Recruit Silverlink is a recruitment initiative, led by The Crown Estate in partnership with North Tyneside Council, which aims to connect local workforce with new jobs in the area.

Hundreds of training and job opportunities for local people will be available, alongside the opportunity to meet employers from some of the biggest names in retail and leisure such as Odeon, M&S, Outfit, Pizza Hut and JD Sports.

Other training and support programmes run by Recruit Silverlink will be exhibited.

Mike Bell, Senior Asset Manager at The Crown Estate, said: “Recruit Silverlink is part of The Crown Estate’s ongoing commitment to create brilliant places. Working alongside the Council and our other partners, we are looking to match local people to jobs with our retailers.

“We see Recruit Silverlink as an important opportunity to ensure that the shopping park benefits the local community, not only as a premier shopping destination, but also through the provision of exciting employment prospects for the area.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Recruit Silverlink is great news for the area, with one of the Council’s main priorities being to generate more jobs and apprenticeships in the area. Schemes like this are an example of how the Council and businesses can work together to boost the local economy and reduce unemployment.

“I am looking forward to attending the jobs fair myself and hope to see many local people there”.

The jobs fair will be held the Odeon Cinema Foyer from 10am to 2pm.

For more information about the event, please visit www.silverlinkshoppingpark.co.uk/recruit-silverlink/