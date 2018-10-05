John’s tale a remarkable one

The fate of many men in the Great War, if they survived, was rarely one of betterment or radical transformation of their life on return home.

However, the remarkable story of one man from Wallsend will shortly be given the exposure that it surely deserves, not only because of the amazing facts of his life after sustaining terrible wounds but the incredible happenchance of his becoming a star of the operatic world and the emerging broadcast medium of radio.

John Collinson was born in Shiremoor and was brought up in Wallsend. After an apprenticeship in the shipyards he travelled to Australia via South Africa, arriving on the outbreak of the Great War.

Like many of his age, John Collinson enlisted into the Australian Imperial Forces and after service at the Dardanelles he found himself in France at the beginning of the slaughter that was the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

Only briefly back at the front after a slight injury he was severely wounded in October 1916 and required a long series of operations to restore some use to his severely damaged forearms and wrists – he never recovered full use of his hands.

However, in 1918 (now invalided out of the army), in a story that reads more like fiction than fact, he was introduced to Sir Henry Wood of Proms concert fame, after he began singing in a beautiful voice whilst coming out of the anaesthetic administered to him in one of his operations.

His rise to fame in the world of opera and a starring role in the newly-emerging British Broadcasting Company will be re-told by Chris Jackson in one of his regular BBC Newcastle Inside Out documentary programmes, due to be broadcast on Monday, November 5.

The story of Collinson, who is credited as the first person to make a recording of Waltzing Matilda, the unofficial Australian national anthem, is truly one of remarkable serendipity and of some good coming of an awful situation, when his war injuries meant he could never have returned to his former occupation, with the prospect of the hardship and unemployment that would befall millions of the wounded and mentally damaged victims of the conflict.

