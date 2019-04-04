Join in clean-ups for river and beaches

Volunteers are being sought to help clean an award-winning beach.

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) is holding hundreds of clean-ups around the country from April 6 to 14.

As part of the Big Spring Beach Clean: Summit to Sea, a beach clean will be taking place at Tynemouth Longsands on Saturday.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the bottom of the ramp at the south end of the beach, opposite Crusoe’s cafe, at 10.30am.

Other beach cleans are taking place on Saturday at Whitley Bay and on Sunday at North Shields.

Also on Sunday, charity volunteers are planning a river clean at Wallsend.

Surfers Against Sewage volunteer Andrew Riley said: “We are delighted at what we have achieved so far and I would like to thank everyone who has helped with our beach cleans.

“We hope to have a big turn out and everybody is welcome.

“Our coastline continues to suffer serious problems with pollution, particularly from single use plastics.

“Tynemouth welcomes thousands of visitors during the summer months and we would appeal to everybody to help by ensuring they do not leave litter on the beach.’’

Hugo Tagholm, chief executive of Surfers Against Sewage, said: “The Big Spring Beach Clean is an annual celebration of our beaches, uniting thousands of like-minded volunteers to take action for our ocean.

“We are excited to be working with the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation to invite anyone, anywhere to lead a community clean-up with us to tackle plastic pollution. We can all be ocean guardians, from our summits to the sea to city streets.”

Richard Walker, trustee of the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be backing SAS in encouraging individuals and organisations to help make a difference to the quality of their environment through The Big Spring Beach Clean.”