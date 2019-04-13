JUNCTION: Let down by the finish

I have just read your article regarding the new junction at Silverlink (News Guardian, April 4).

I have worked all over the world in the civil engineering sector, all to do with formwork and concrete, and I have to say that the majority of the work is good.

But the finishing on the two central upstands that separate the north and south lanes lets it down.

Never have I seen such a shabby finish. It seems on the top the fat was just left to go off, nobody has attempted to rub it up or polish it off, or even do anything with it, just poured and left.

How embarrassing for anybody who has worked, as myself, around the world, or for that matter, worked on any multi-million pound, high profile job. You go out of your way to produce the best finish possible because everybody will see it.

If this is the standard that Highways England produces then its a good job I wasn’t a finishing foreman working for it, or better still for the local authority as an inspector.

I’ll bet our great Mayor Norma Redfearn isn’t aware of this very ugly finish. It’s nice to see how our taxpayers’ money has been spent.

Why doesn’t Norma and her entourage have a drive up and down with Highways England and look at the state of the concrete finishing on the top of the two upstands? It’s not just a little bit, it’s both sides, the full length on both of them.

Every day I drive up and down that road and it makes my blood boil to see such a great junction for our area spoilt for everybody from all over the country, and from around the world even, who will see it. I dread to think what goes through their minds when they see it.

I’m just writing this so that people don’t think that all of us workers from the north east would produce such standards.

Name and address supplied