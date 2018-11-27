Key equipment donation to charity

A Killingworth firm is supporting a charity helping disabled children.

Activ Technology has donated a projector and an interactive white board to Grace House in Sunderland, which welcomes children from across the North East with complex disabilities, health needs and life-limiting conditions.

The equipment will be used in the conference room at Grace House, where Activ is a corporate sponsor.

Daniel Gavin, business development manager at Activ, said: “We were delighted to become a corporate sponsor and look to help how best we can. When we discovered the projector Grace House had been using was broken we were ideally placed to provide a replacement.”

“Grace House supports many children and families across the North East and it is great to see that we are one of a number of corporate partners dedicated to helping the charity with its magnificent work.”

Office and facilities manager, Rachael Jenkins at Grace House, said: “Activ is very supportive of Grace House, first becoming a corporate sponsor when we went ahead with our IT support agreement, which was a smooth transition.

“Following that, Activ provided us with a great deal on a new phone system which met our needs. Then there was the donation of the interactive whiteboard and projector which came at the perfect time, as ours had just broken.

“Any problems or queries we have, Activ is quick to respond and is very helpful. We have a great relationship with Activ and are confident it is giving us the best support and advice.”