Key investors visit businesses in Tyne’s growing offshore wind sector

International investors have seen first hand the growing impact of the region’s offshore wind sector.

VIP delegates were given a tour of key sites in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear following the Offshore Wind North East Conference and Exhibition.

The event was organised by NOF Energy in partnership with Energy Coast while Invest North East England led the tour.

Guy Currey, director of Invest North East England, said: “The North East is in the enviable position of being able to say we can meet all offshore wind industry needs in one location.

“With numerous world class companies in a very experienced local supply chain, a wide range of sites next to deep water and our proximity to major wind developments in the North Sea, North East England can support the manufacture of a range of offshore wind components and structures, as well a whole host of commissioning, installation, and operations and maintenance functions.”

The tour included a visit to the thriving offshore sector on the banks of the River Tyne and a chance to meet with marine engineering company, A&P Tyne, and one of the world’s largest offshore wind energy training specialists, AIS Training in North Shields.

Joanne Leng MBE, Deputy Chief Executive at NOF Energy, said: “The North East’s cluster of supply chain companies has grown in strength and depth in recent years, helping the region becoming a hub for offshore wind activities.”

“Our UK and international VIP guests, who have visited some of the region’s innovative and dynamic companies on this tour, will have seen first hand how the North East of England is at the heart of an exciting and evolving industry.”

To find out more about North East England’s offshore wind sector and inward investment opportunities, visit www.energygatewaynortheast.co.uk or call 0191 519 7210.