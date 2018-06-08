Kielder Water is named in top 200 engineering projects in the world

A project bringing water to the north east has been heralded as one of the top engineering projects in the world.

The Institution of Cicil Engineers (ICE) has named Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Water as one of the top 200 influential people and projects, past and present, which illustrate how civil engineering has shaped the world.

To mark the ICE’s 200th anniversary, the institution is highlighting 200 inspirational and world-changing projects from around the world throughout 2018.

With demand of water looking to outstrip supply by the 1960s, Kielder Water was created, with water being released from the reservoir into rivers supplying Tyneside and Teeside more than 80 miles away.

The 200bn litre reservoir is the biggest artificial lake in the UK by capacity. It’s surrounded by Kielder Forest, the largest man-made woodland in Europe.

Kielder Water is also the site of Europe’s largest hydroelectric plant. The dual-turbine power station produces an average 20,000MW of electricity a year.

Heidi Mottram, chief executive of Northumbrian Water, said: “Kielder Water is a unique resource and we are very proud of the engineering expertise and foresight that delivered the project for the benefit of the whole of the north east.

“To have Kielder Water named in the Institution of Civil Engineers’ top 200 list is a fantastic reflection of the innovation that exists within the water industry – something we pride ourselves on.”

Visit www.ice.org.uk/what-is-civil-engineering/what-do-civil-engineers-do/kielder-water-scheme for full details of the scheme.