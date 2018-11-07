Killingworth firm continues with expansion plans

An IT company has appointed a new business development manager as part of its expansion plans.

Killingworth-based Activ Technology has taken on Daniel Gavin.

The 25-year-old was previously an education specialist, offering training and consultancy sessions to teachers.

Daniel said: “I was at Promethean for over two years and worked with a range of primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, universities and academies, primarily training customers how to use interactive panels.

“It provided me with fantastic knowledge on the subject, but also sparked a desire to deliver this in a business development role.

“I had this opportunity when I was appointed by Activ Technology. As well as developing new contacts and supporting the managed IT and telecommunication services, I provide an end-to-end sales cycle.

“We have already had success with local colleges including Redcar and Gateshead, where, instead of using projectors, we have installed new front of class displays in the form of interactive touch screens. I am able to tailor the system to specific requirements.”

Ian Gillespie, managing director at Activ Technology, said: “We are very ambitious and continue to grow.

“We have, over the last five years, developed our offering away from mobile and offer clients an integrated service that can include managed IT and telecommunication services, plus a range of additional utilities.”