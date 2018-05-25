Lab chemical fears dismissed

A pharmaceutical lab has been given the green light to expand, after one councillor’s fears over the potential release of cancer-causing chemicals were dismissed.

North Tyneside Council has granted permission for Sterling Pharma Solutions to build a new three-storey development at its Dudley base.

Conservative councillor Ed Hodson raised concerns about what harmful gases and particulates could be released from the building.

However, council officers reassured him that the Environment Agency ‘will not allow carcinogenic particulates to be emanating from the site’.

The new building – which could bring 25 jobs to the area – will house new labs and offices, as well as high-tech particle size reduction equipment. Sterling Pharma Solutions has been in its current location since 1967 and employs more than 350 full-time staff.