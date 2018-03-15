Lamppost collapses on car

A driver has spoken of the fright she got when a lamppost snapped and fell on her car.

Kate Winder was driving along Whitley Bay seafront during the recent Beast from the East snowstorm when it happened.

“As you can imagine, I am very shaken up by the event,” she said.

The car was written off and Kate has now been left out of pocket while she waits for the insurance pay out.

Several lampposts were brought down or damaged in the high winds and freezing temperatures.

North Tyneside Council and its partners, SSE and Capita, have removed the fallen lampposts and take down a number of other posts as a precautionary measure and are investigating what happened.