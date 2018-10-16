Landmarks to shine brightly for charity

Two Whitley Bay landmarks are to shine brightly for charity.

The recently refurbished Spanish City Dome and St Mary’s Lighthouse will be turned red on Friday.

It is part of Wear Red Day, run by national charity Show Racism the Red Card.

The anti-racism charity, based at the Linskill Centre in North Shields, will be turning a number of iconic buildings red, including Alnwick Gardens, The Bowes Museum, Penshaw Monument, The Spire Bridge in Sunderland, The Millennium Bridge and St Nicholas’ Cathedral.

A charity spokesperson said: “As a show of solidarity for our cause, iconic buildings across the UK will be lighting themselves red on our behalf. The majority of the illuminations will be in the North East.”