Last dates to post items for Christmas

Royal Mail has announced its recommended posting dates for overseas destinations to arrive in time for Christmas.

For those wanting to send cards or gifts to Cyprus, Malta, Asia, Far East and parts of Eastern Europe, cards and gifts should be sent no later than Friday.

For the Caribbean, Central and South America mail should be sent by Saturday.

Items for Australia, New Zealand, Greece or Turkey should go by Monday, December 10.

Letters and parcels to Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland and the USA can be posted up to Friday, December 14.

Festive greetings to Finland and Sweden will need to be in the mail by Saturday, December 15, and the majority of Europe by Monday, December 17.