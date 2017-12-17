Laying the foundations for potential careers with youngsters

Youngsters have been given a behind-the-scenes look at a new housing development.

Pupils from St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School, in North Shields, were given a special guided tour around the Smith’s Dock development.

The joint venture by Urban Splash and Places for People is bringing more than 800 new homes to North Shields.

The pupils were taking part in a pilot session organised by 22 Sheds as part of Generation Place – a national initiative that connects organisations delivering place education.

Funded by the Ove Arup Foundation, the project is specifically about looking to engage primary age children in buildings, architecture and how they fit together to create new developments and helping lay foundations for potential careers.

The Smith’s Dock team was keen to show the children around the waterfront development and discuss the progression of Smith’s Dock.

Nigel Brewer, Places for People planning and design director, said: “The children were absolutely fantastic – it was superb to gain insight into the minds of children. It was wonderful to hear their future career plans and of course their honest opinions on Smith’s Dock.

“They were genuinely interested in the site’s history and of course it’s future – we may see some of those smiley faces living on the development one day.”

Mark Latham, of Urban Splash, said: “Following on from the children’s visit, I was lucky enough to view some of their project work.”

“The project was a direct response to the Smith’s Dock site and it was an absolute joy to view such detailed and well executed work from such a young age group – they should be very proud of their efforts.”

Shaun Dillon, headteacher at St Cuthbert’s Primary, said: “We’re delighted to be working with 22 Sheds on this Generation Place project.

“It’s great for our young people to see how their local area is changing and a valuable experience to talk to the professionals who are making this change happen.

“We’re really please the children are being challenged by 22 Sheds to imagine and design what they’d build on this local site too.

“It makes the most of their fantastic creative skills.”