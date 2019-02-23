Lee drops in to launch gig

Comedian Lee Ridley, aka the Lost Voice Guy, was in town this week to help launch fundraiser Smile On The Tyne.

Lee is headlining the gig at The Exchange in North Shields, on July 7, to raise funds for Smile For Life, a charity he is patron of.

The comedian, who has cerebral palsy and communicates through an electronic device, recently guest appeared on America’s Got Talent, headlined Live at the Apollo, and performed at the Royal Variety, but is still making time for the north east charity that is close to his heart.

Lee said: “I am really looking forward to performing at Smile On The Tyne. It will be a fantastic show in a beautiful venue and I hope we can raise lots of money for Smile For Life. The charity does fantastic work and I am proud to be its patron.”

Lee will be joined by impressionists The Mimic Men, who got to the semi-finals of BGT in 2016, BBC presenter, comedian and Hebburn star Steffen Peddie, BBC Newcastle Grin Up North writer and performer Louise Young and stand-up comedian Gavin Webster.

The comedy extravaganza will have two shows on Sunday, July 7 at The Exchange in Howard Street, one at 3pm for families, and one for 16s and over at 7pm.

Tickets are £15, £10 concessions.