Leek club’s staggering donation to Cullercoats lifeboat

Whitley Bay leek club members have given a staggering £10,000 to Cullercoats RNLI in 11 years of fundraising.

The latest donation by Rockcliffe Arms Leek Club was £818, raised through tombolas, raffles and domino cards.

Mal Ross, who runs the club, said: “We continue to support RNLI Cullercoats because we have seen first-hand where our funds go to. Supporting a local charity run by local volunteers who give their time is an important reason why we help the lifeboat.”

Frank Taylor, Cullercoats Lifeboat operations manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the Rockcliffe Arms Leek Club over the past 11 years.

“The amount it has raised has directly benefitted the funding of Cullercoats RNLI, which goes towards maintaining the station and updating new equipment, helping save lives at sea.

“Big thanks must go to all who have supported the leek club at the Rockcliffe Arms.”