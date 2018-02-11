LEGO fun for local school children

Teams from Cullercoats Primary School, pictured, and Riverside Primary School were winners at a FIRST LEGO League tournament.

The tournament, organised by North Tyneside Council, involved weeks of planning and preparation, with students working in teams to design, build, and programme a robot, and come up with an innovative solution to a real world problem.

Around 150 students and 20 different teams attended the event, held over two days last week at Sage UK in Gosforth.

Both winning teams will be heading to the UK and Ireland FIRST LEGO League finals on February 24, at the University of the West of England Exhibition and Conference Centre in Bristol. The top teams will then go forward to an international championships.