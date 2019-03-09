LIBRARIES: Rising to the challenges

It’s a pleasure to see the 10 branch libraries in North Tyneside flourishing as hubs of the community.

Despite facing huge financial cuts demanded by central government, the council has kept its promise and found ways to keep them all open.

Gone are the days when you could not hear a pin drop and everyone talked in whispers.

In Wideopen Library not only can you get books and videos, but there are regular, well attended sessions for readers, gardeners (who grow flowers for the tubs at the entrance), friendship (started by Age UK with activities, meals and trips), local history, mothers and toddlers, and more.

Thanks must go to all the library staff who have risen to the challenge of finding new ways of working and re-energised our libraries by innovation, hard work and moving with the times.

If this sounds like a plug to get even more people out and about, keeping mind and body healthier and fitter, unashamedly, that’s what it is all about.

Coun Muriel Green

Weetslade Ward