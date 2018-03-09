Life on both banks of the River Tyne

A reitred journalist will take a look at both sides of the Tyne at a weekend talk.

Janis Blower, who worked for News Guardian sister paper the Shields Gazette, is the speaker at the next Leading Lights talk at the Old Low Light, North Shields, on Saturday.

Janis, born and brought up on South Shields’ Lawe Top, will cross the river to talk about her perspective of North Shields.

With 44 years’ experience as a journalist, now retired and with an extensive and highly respected knowledge of local history, she will be exploring how much of a barrier the river has been to the two communities on opposite banks over the years – if at all.

She will touch on social, commercial and political links as well as more day-to-day exchanges such as shopping, shipyards, friends, family and hopping on the ferry for a late last half on the north side.

The talk will be illustrated with photographs old and new and Janis will be spinning several amusing stories along the way.

The Leading Lights talks are held on the second Saturday of each month and start at 11am.