Life-saving equipment donated to North Tyneside schools

Vital life-saving equipment has been presented to schools in North Tyneside.

A total of 14 defibrillators have been presented to schools thanks to North Tyneside Council chairman Tommy Mulvenna raising money through his charity fund.

Most schools already had the equipment through a project run by the authority in partnership with the North East Ambulance Service in 2015.

But Coun Mulvenna, after taking on the role as chairman earlier in the year, made it one of his top priorities to ensure the remaining schools also had one on site.

He said: “One of my main aims during my year in office as chairman has been to make sure every school in the borough has access to a defibrillator on its premises.

“We know how vitally important a piece of equipment it is from incidents that have happened in some of our public buildings over the years – it really can save lives.

“I am really pleased to have been able to achieve this particular goal only halfway through my term of office.

“It is largely thanks to the help and support of the council’s strategic investment and health and safety teams who have worked closely with the schools involved.”

Defibrillators can be used to save the life of someone suffering sudden cardiac arrest, a leading cause of premature death, but figures show that immediate treatment can help save lives.

Survival rates as high as 75 per cent have been reported where CPR and defibrillation are delivered quickly.

Defibrillators, also known as AEDs, are easy to use, compact, portable and very effective. They are designed to be used by anybody as the machines guide the operator through the process by verbal instructions and visual prompts. They are safe and will not allow a shock to be given unless the heart’s rhythm requires it.