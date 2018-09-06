LIFEBELTS: Matter of life and death

In respect of your article on lifebelts being thrown into the sea ‘for no reason’ (News Guardian, August 30), I cannot believe that this sort of behaviour can be regarded so lightly.

Imagine a worst case scenario whereby an elderly grandparent takes a child to the pier. Somehow the child ends up in the water.

The grandparent looks for a lifebelt and finds that some unthinking, selfish moron has earlier tossed it into the sea. The child subsequently drowns.

Surely there should be a custodial sentence for anybody who tampers with these lifebelts for no good reason?

Clive Gladstone

Cullercoats