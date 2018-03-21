Lifeboat crew pulls man from sea at Cullercoats

A young man was taken to hospital with hypothermia after being rescued from Cullercoats Bay yesterday.

Cullercoats lifeboat crew launched yesterday afternoon after reports of a person in difficulty in the bay.

The man was pulled from the water near the South Pier and into the lifeboat. He was taken back the lifeboat station and found to be severely hypothermic.

The crew administered first aid and worked to warm him up until the North East Ambulance Service arrived a few minutes later and took him to hospital.

Due to the conditions, the lifeboat had to use a net recovery to safely get back on the carriage at the lifeboat station.