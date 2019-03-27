Light spectacular to return to coast

A parade of illuminated motorbikes will light up the coast from Whitley Bay to Tynemouth this weekend in a night-time fundraiser.

More than 60 illuminated Honda Goldwing motorcycles will parade on the coast on Saturday to raise money for the RNLI.

There will be a static display on Whitley Bay’s Links, close to the Spanish City, on the day from 10am to 4pm.

Then at around 8pm the Goldwings will parade from the Briardene car park along the coastal route through Whitley Bay, Cullercoats, to Tynemouth Front Street and back.

The event is being organised by Border Wings, the local region of the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain.

Michael Price, events and runs organiser for Border Wings, said: “We like to think that the light parades are a win-win situation. Over the weekend we will be collecting for Tynemouth RNLI.

“Members of the public will see a truly wonderful light display, with many of the motorcycles displaying thousands of pounds worth of state-of-the-art lighting systems.

“We get a chance to ride our bikes and make a weekend of it and hopefully local businesses will also benefit from increased tourism. The event is free and suitable for all ages.”

He added: “This will be the second Goldwing Light Parade and follows on from the first hugely successful event last year.

“A great deal of planning has gone into the Parade and we’d like to thank everyone involved, especially North Tyneside Council.”

Adrian Don, from Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat station, said: “When we were approached last year by the Goldwingers with their offer of fundraising we were very enthusiastic and weren’t disappointed by the parade.

“This year the parade promises to be bigger and better and will be a great spectacle for residents and visitors to the area, and will also raise valuable funds to help our local volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews keep saving lives.”