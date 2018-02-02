Lodgings providers are wanted

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is appealing for volunteers to throw a lifeline to young people at risk of homelessness in North Tyneside.

It is looking for people with a spare bedroom to open up their home to a vulnerable young person and support them, so they can move on to independent living.

Operating from The BASE Centre in Whitley Bay, the Barnardo’s Supported Lodgings Service supports young people across the North East – mostly those leaving care, who have been homeless or are at risk of homelessness.

Supported Lodgings Service lead, Carol Preston, said: “We urgently need people to consider opening up their homes to young people who are in desperate need of accommodation.

“It is a really rewarding role, as you can help a young person to get back on track and move on to a brighter future.

“Seeing that young person grow in confidence and then move on to live independently is a fantastic feeling.”

Barnardo’s helps supported lodgings provider applicants through the assessment process to make it as quick and straightforward as possible.

A weekly amount of approximately £150 is paid and training and on-going support are given.

For more information, call Carol on 0191 2532127 or email carol.preston@barnardos.org.uk