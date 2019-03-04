Longbenton-based contact centre wins top award

Staff at a Longbenton based company are celebrating after picking up a regional award.

Telematics-based car insurance insurethebox has been named People Development Heroes of the Year in the North East Contact Centre Awards (NECCA).

The NECCAs recognise the achievements of frontline and support staff that have made north east contact centres some of the best in the world.

Insurethebox, based in the Quorum Business Park, also saw customer service advisor Jonathan Gordon highly commended in the Advisor of the Year category in the same awards.

Andy Preacher, group head of people and culture UK, said: “Insurethebox is delighted to receive this award in recognition of our focus on enhancing organisational performance through innovation in learning and development.

“We have invested heavily in the north east and will continue to create development programmes which are modern, flexible and personal, and which allow us to provide the best possible customer experience.

“These awards recognise our focus on people and development and our commitment to excellent customer service.

“I am also delighted to congratulate Jonathan Gordon for his commendation and his ongoing passion, enthusiasm and relentless energy for putting the customer first.”