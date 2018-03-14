Lottery funds for nine local organisations

North Tyneside’s community organisations are celebrating after being awarded over £84,000 in National Lottery funding.

The money has been raised by players for good causes and is being distributed by the Big Lottery Fund.

In total, nine community projects in the North Tyneside area are receiving a share.

Remembering the Past, Resourcing the Future in North Shields will be receiving £7,700.

The project will run reminiscence sessions at local care homes to record the memories, images and stories of older people and make them into booklets, as well as providing training and resources to help care homes deliver reminiscence activities themselves.

Kathleen Smith at Remembering the Past, Resourcing the Future, said: “This is very welcome news and will make a real difference to the people we support.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, our volunteers will be able to work with older people in care homes to develop a collection of reminiscence resources and offer training and mentoring for care providers. These resources will be made by older people, for older people.

“We know that there are lots of benefits to reminiscing, it can help to give people a voice, a sense of self, family and community. We hope to challenge a common perception that older people in care homes, especially those with dementia, have little to say by capturing their memories and using them as part of our community archive.”

James Harcourt, grant-making director at the Big Lottery Fund, said: “Great community projects like Remembering the Past, Resourcing the Future are what National Lottery funding is all about.”

Elsewhere, Pathways For All receives £6,957 to provide monthly activities and a two day residential for siblings of children with a disability to help them feel valued.

Quadrant Leisure Community Interest Companygets £9,710 to offer gentle chair based exercise for local older people.

Seaton Burn Cricket Club gets £9,894 to install benches, a refreshment area and welcome signs.

Balkwell Community Welfare Association gets £10,000 to refurbish the community hall kitchen to improve safety.

LD: North East receives £10,000 to recruit, train, support and supervise volunteers who have learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorders,

Meadow Well Connected gets £10,000 to extend the opening hours of its community centre so it can run accessible activities.

Silverdale School receives £10,000 to install a multi-surface sports area and nature area.

Hullaballoo Research gets £10,000 for research and development to create an online peer to peer educational resource to help people with Multiple Sclerosis.