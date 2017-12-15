Luck of the draw for Wallsend residents

Wallsend is the luckiest place to live in Newcastle, according to organisers of a new lottery.

Three of the first nine winning lottery tickets in the new Geordie Jackpot have been won by people living in the NE28 postcode area.

Sharon Armstrong was the first winner of the weekly lottery and since then fellow Wallsend residents Mr Codd and George Forster have won the £1,000 prize.

Ticket sales for the Geordie Jackpot have shown popularity from the Gosforth postcode area, with 12 per cent of all tickets purchased in the NE3 postcode area closely followed by NE6, Walker.

Sean Bullick, chief executive of lottery organisers NE1 Ltd, said: “There must be something in the water in Wallsend.

“Three of the nine winners of the £1,000 prize so far have come from this neck of the woods.

“It has been very heartening to see ticket sales doing so well in Gosforth and Walker and a fantastic surprise to see so many tickets being sold outside the region, as far afield as Surrey.

“We know anecdotally that many of these tickets have been bought by expat Geordies who are keen to support the Toon wherever they may now reside.”

NE1 hopes to announce details of the first Geordie Jackpot funded project in the New Year and the first donation to Cash For Kids will be made before Christmas.

As well the £1,000, Geordie Jackpot players can also win £25,000 by matching all six numbers in the right order.

At the start of 2018 the Geordie Jackpot will be accompanied by a major special prize give-away, courtesy of Emirates Airlines, two return airline tickets to Dubai.

NE1 is lining up other prizes for the Geordie Jackpot throughout 2018 and all the details of these prizes and how to buy tickets can be found at www.geordiejackpot.co.uk

Money raised from the Geordie Jackpot will be used to fund events and projects in Newcastle City Centre as well as helping the region’s most disadvantaged children, with a proportion of the funds raised donated to local charity, Cash for Kids.