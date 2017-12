In our cynical, selfish age, it’s good to discover there are still some people who understand what old-fashioned community spirit is all about.

Every week Maxine Ball and Susie Porter, from the Top House pub in North Shields, open sister bar TH2 to provide lunch for the residents of The Old Vicarage Care Home.

The meal is served with a smile and lashings of good-humour. It has become an eagerly anticipated treat for the residents and they all look forward to their social afternoon out and a welcome game of bingo.

Maxine and Susie deserve huge thanks for everything they do. They restore my faith in human nature as they are proper caring Shields lasses.

Keith Bruce

North Shields