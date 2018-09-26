Luxury handbags business launched

A young mother from North Tyneside has launched her own specialist fashion business, investing £30,000.

Chantel Williams, a former beauty therapist and mother of two, has turned her passion for luxury handbags into a business after recognising a gap in the local market.

Rose Riva provides customers with the opportunity to rent high end handbags including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dior and Saint Laurent for up to four weeks.

Chantel said: “After seeing similar business models in America, we noticed that the North East was lacking a service which we know would be incredibly popular.

“Luxury handbags are a desirable, but often unaffordable accessory - these bags often cost thousands of pounds. Our service ensures everyone who has an interest or passion for high end fashion brands can enjoy these high-quality accessories for any occasion.

“We devoted a lot of time and consideration into sourcing each bag. Some are high-quality vintage pieces, while some are from the newest lines. We’ve made sure that we have something to meet all tastes.

“We have invested a significant amount of money into purchasing the bags and setting up an excellent e-commerce website to ensure the best experience for our customers.”

Rose Riva offers customers the opportunities to order their chosen bag online and is personally delivered and collected. The company is also set to expand its offerings, with new products set to be added on a regular basis.

The firm has also pledged to add bags by request from customers, offering bag-sourcing services by Chantel, who is an expert in her field.

For more information please visit https://rose-riva.co.uk/