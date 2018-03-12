Lynn set sights on long service award

A Specsavers manager has been rewarded for 20 years of service with the company.

Lynn Baker, store manager at Specsavers Wallsend, joined the opticians in 1997 as a receptionist.

She said: “I cannot believe that it has been 20 years since I first started working at Specsavers. It is a real pleasure to work in such a friendly environment with lovely colleagues – that’s why I have been here as long. I’m sure the next 20 will be as great.”

With years of experience under her belt, Lynn keeps the store running smoothly by leading and supporting members of the team.

Walllsend director optometrist Terry Gallagher said: “Congratulations to Lynn, 20 years is an achievement. She is a valuable member of the team, a real asset, and we just could not do without her.”

The worker treated herself to a spa break after she was awarded vouchers to celebrate her milestone.