Macmillan Cancer service to make visit to North Tyneside

A free cancer advice roadshow is visiting North Tyneside next week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will be visiting Cobalt Business Park on Wednesday, March 28, from 10am to 3.30pm.

Cancer specialists will be on hand to answer any questions, with anyone with worries relating to cancer encouraged to stop by.

With March being prostate cancer awareness month, Macmillan is encouraging men to know the signs and symptoms.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK, with more than 47,000 diagnoses every year.

Cara Connolly, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference.

“You are not wasting your doctor’s time by getting your symptoms checked.

“The earlier prostate cancer is found, the more likely it is to be successfully treated.”

Men are advised to see their doctor if they have difficulty passing urine, passing urine more frequently than usual, the feeling of not completely emptying your bladder, needing to rush to the toilet, blood in the urine or semen or pain when passing urine.

A variety of prostate cancer-related materials are available for free.

For more visit www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo

If you are unable to attend but have cancer questions, visit www.macmillan.org.uk