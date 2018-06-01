Maggie’s March is hailed a success

A North Shields resident hit the hiking trail to raise awareness of Maggie’s.

Lynsey Butler trekked about 90 miles over four days – this included the 84-mile Hadrian’s Wall Walk from Bowness-on-Solway in Cumbria to Wallsend and a section of the Hadrian’s Cycleway to North Shields Fish Quay.

The Pimms and Strawberries event on the day of the Royal wedding raised �100 for Maggie's.

She is taking part in a Britain v Cancer Cambodia Trek in memory of her father-in-law, Patrick Butler, later this year.

Although it was mainly to raise awareness, some donations were made during what she called Maggie’s March and they added to her fund-raising for the Maggie’s centre in Newcastle, which provides anyone with cancer and their family and friends with emotional, practical and social support.

Joining her for the full walk was stepdaughter Laura Parker and many family and friends walked with them on the final day.

Lynsey said: “Laura and I endured four days of intense miles, and days three and four were very difficult, but we met some amazing people along the way and took in some beautiful views.

“We reached The Ship Inn at Wylam at the end of day three and we’re grateful to the friends who were there with boxes of ice and my dad for bringing along more blister plasters.

“It was great to have so many people joining us on the final day and they encouraged us to get to the finish point.

“We’re delighted with the response to the walk on social media and the media coverage we received helped to raise its profile.

“In addition, my neighbours Beverly and Mark very kindly put on a Pimms and Strawberries event on the day of the Royal wedding and invited the neighbours to join in the celebrations in our courtyard area.

“They asked for donations to Maggie’s and raised £100.”

This weekend, she will be one of the team members for a Three Peaks Challenge attempt as part of the Six Times Open campaign in aid of the British Heart Foundation.