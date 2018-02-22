Magpies defender opens new pitch

A Newcastle United footballer was the guest of honour at the opening of a new all-weather football pitch.

Defender Chancel Mbemba was on hand to carry out the official ribbon cutting ceremony at West Moor Community Centre.

West Moor Residents’ Association invested £23,014 into the project and secured a £9,863 grant from the Football Foundation, which aims to provide more high quality facilities to local football clubs.

The centre has been run by the association since opening ten years ago.

The new pitch has replaced the sand-based facility which was no longer fit for purpose and will be home to West Moor Juniors FC.

It will also be used by West Moor Community Walking Football, Killingworth Town FC and a number of children’s teams.

Mbemba, who joined the Magpies in 2015, said: “I really enjoy seeing the positive effect of football, and I’d like to thank West Moor Residents’ Association for inviting me to open their great new facility.

“Being able to play on better surfaces will help people to play and train more effectively, so it’s great that this area now has access to a state-of-the-art pitch.”

Local youngsters were able to meet the Congolese international at the opening.

Margaret Hind, chairperson of the association, said: “I would like to thank the people of West Moor for trusting us to spend the association’s money wisely.

“We are happy to say that accessible sport is alive and kicking in West Moor.”