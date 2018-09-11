Major airport jobs boost as holiday company expands

Hundreds of jobs are being created at Newcastle International Airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is creating more than 3,000 jobs across the UK and Europe – and almost 200 of those will be at Newcastle Airport, near Ponteland.

The company is hosting a recruitment roadshow at Novotel Newcastle Airport on Wednesday, September 19, giving jobseekers the opportunity to meet Jet2.com colleagues and find out about the roles.

Jet2 is looking to recruit more than 100 cabin crew and more than 75 ground operations positions, in addition to vacancies in flight deck roles.

Chief Executive Steve Heapy said: “This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Newcastle Airport, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers. We are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

To see all the jobs available visit www.jet2careers.com