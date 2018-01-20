Major funding delight for town kids club

Meadow Well Connected in North Shields has received a grant of £30,000 over three years from BBC Children in Need.

This money will fund Connected Kids Club – its affordable after-school club – and help make a difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the area.

The club for ages eight to 13 provides a safe, welcoming space and it works towards helping each child realise their potential through fun activities and trips, homework help, sports activities, cookery and other skills development and meeting new friends.

It has been operating for more than six years and the demand for places is very high.

With the support of BBC Children in Need, Meadow Well Connected will be able to continue reaching out to the young people in North Shields by funding qualified play workers, who will be able to support the children and help them design their own programme of activities and events.

Sarah McDonald, lead play worker at Connected Kids Club, said: “We could not continue our after school club, which supports children from the Meadow Well area, without the support of BBC Children in Need.

“The grant will change the lives of so many young people by giving them a chance to do things they otherwise wouldn’t get to do.”

BBC Children in Need funding relies on the energy and commitment of thousands of fund-raisers and supporters across the UK who donate their time and money to support the appeal.

Whether it’s cake sales, wearing pyjamas to school or having a song and dance, every penny of the money raised goes towards supporting projects across the UK.

All grants go to projects working with children and young people living in the UK who may be affected by homelessness, neglect, abuse or poverty, or those who have faced challenges in their lives such as serious illness, disabilities and psychological disorders.