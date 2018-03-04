Major scheme for village announced

Plans have been revealed to transform the centre of Forest Hall.

North Tyneside Council is investing £500,000 to carry out a number of improvements to the shopping area and create a welcoming village feel.

The scheme involves a much-needed increase in the amount of parking spaces and making the area more pleasant for visitors and residents.

On-street parking provision will be increased to the south of Station Road North in the central shopping area, as well as on Lansdowne Road and on Station Road North, heading out of Forest Hall.

A traffic-calming scheme on Station Road will be introduced by installing a raised table on the approach, which will naturally slow traffic to make it easier for vehicles to get in and out.

Street furniture, including seats, bins and bollards, will be replaced and the paving on the north side of Station Road North will be upgraded – with the footpath widened by shortening the parking bays.

There are also plans to provide an electric vehicle charging point.

Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, said: “We have listened to residents in Forest Hall who have told us there is a lack of parking spaces in the shopping area and that the area needs brightening up.”

Drop-in events are being arranged to give residents the chance to find out more about the plans.

They will take place at Forest Hall Library, Whitfield Road, between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday and from 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 8.