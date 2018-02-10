Make a splash at half-term

Half-term fun for young people is on the cards in North Tyneside next week.

Leisure centres are preparing to make a splash with the return of a popular events programme.

The council’s sport and leisure service will once again be holding No Limits half-term activities, between Monday,February 12, and Friday, February 16.

With activities available for young people of all ages, the programme promises something for everyone.

Lakey Lions sessions offer fun for younger children, while older ones can try their hand at archery, trampolining or giant pool inflatables.

There will also be a free Valentine’s Pool Party on February 14, open to all ages.

There’s also gymnastics, multi-sports, swimming crash courses and the chance to perfect your diving technique at our splash diving school.

Events will be taking place across the borough in leisure centres.

Places for each event may be available on the day but booking is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

To book your place, visit reception or call the relevant centre.