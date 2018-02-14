Man appears in court charged with North Tyneside robbery

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a robbery in North Tyneside.

At around 10am on Tuesday morning police received a report that a security guard had been threatened by two men outside Heron Foods on Churchill Street in Howdon.

The security guard was threatened with a hammer before the the pair made off with the cash box he had been carrying. The case in question was empty.

Emergency services attended but the 53-year-old male security guard did not require any hospital treatment.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident with patrols being stepped up in the area in question.

Those enquiries resulted in the arrest of a male suspect and on Tuesday evening a man was charged in connection with the incident.

Kevin Shippen, 41, of Whickham View, Newcastle, was charged with robbery and appeared before magistrates in North Tyneside this morning.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court at a future date.

Anyone who saw the incident, or knows the men responsible, is still asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 242 12/02/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.