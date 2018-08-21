Man arrested after car crash in Whitley Bay

A man has been arrested after a late night car crash in Whitley Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash on Earsdon Road, West Monkseaton, at around 10pm on Monday.

A silver Honda Civic is believed to have crashed into a lamp-post, coming to rest on the side of the road near Sainsbury’s.

A 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 10pm on August 20 police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Earsdon Road, Whitley Bay.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

“He has been released under investigation.

“Inquiries are ongoing and if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police by calling 101, quoting log 1216, 20/08/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”